Stonnington Group LLC Invests $94,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 194,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,222,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 62.49%. The firm had revenue of $412.81 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HIMX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $18.00 to $13.80 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura downgraded Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Himax Technologies (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.