Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 115,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,798,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

