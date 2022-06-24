Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $64.69 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $76.77.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

