Stonnington Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $146.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.87 and a 200-day moving average of $149.05. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

