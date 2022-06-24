Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $277,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $186,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Generac by 125.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 101.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 35.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.19.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

