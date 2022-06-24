Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 6,190.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,400,000 shares in the company, valued at $71,148,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,245,590 shares of company stock valued at $77,085,553. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.61%.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

