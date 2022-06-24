Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,380,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,569,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,953,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,715,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 239,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,885,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.