Stonnington Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,633,000 after acquiring an additional 867,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

