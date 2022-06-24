Stonnington Group LLC Sells 11,487 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 46,028 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 66,995 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,359 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QTWO shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.44. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.