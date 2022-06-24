Stonnington Group LLC Sells 18,500 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KB Financial Group by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 252,502 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,063,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,239,000 after acquiring an additional 81,177 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter.

KB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.