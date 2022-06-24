Stonnington Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 509 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,253.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,600.01.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

