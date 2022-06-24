Stonnington Group LLC Sells 206 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE V opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.82 and its 200 day moving average is $212.19.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
