Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.6% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 373.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.62. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

