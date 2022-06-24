Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,953 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STWD opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $818,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

