Stonnington Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.47.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,006,000 shares of company stock worth $135,454,660. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.