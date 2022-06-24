Stonnington Group LLC Sells 350 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $289,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $94.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.22 and a one year high of $217.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock worth $6,741,869. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.44.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

