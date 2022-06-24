Stonnington Group LLC Sells 46,028 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,028 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Stonnington Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 105,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $281.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

