Stonnington Group LLC Sells 4,999 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $44.57 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $60.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

