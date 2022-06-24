Stonnington Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 31.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth approximately $26,316,000. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $5,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 528,320 shares of company stock valued at $56,262,100. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $82.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HZNP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.30.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

