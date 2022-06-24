Stonnington Group LLC Sells 770 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stonnington Group LLC trimmed its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM opened at $472.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.73. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

