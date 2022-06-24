Stonnington Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 364.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $2,404,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,173 shares of company stock valued at $28,579,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.52.

NYSE DASH opened at $70.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

