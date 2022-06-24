Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Position Increased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,801 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 132,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 64,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

