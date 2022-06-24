Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Summit Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.57.

NYSE:SUM opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

