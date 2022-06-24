Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

TSE:SPB opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.57. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.16.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$896.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

