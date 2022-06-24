Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
SYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SYM stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $28.48.
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
