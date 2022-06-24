Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Taboola.com from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.19.
TBLA opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $620.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Taboola.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
