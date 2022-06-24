Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $436.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

