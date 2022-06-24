Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Target by 52.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Target by 14,086.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 158,601 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,658,000 after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $972,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.