TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Buys £3,202.56 in Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 5,004 shares of TEAM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £3,202.56 ($3,922.78).

TEAM stock opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.77) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.68. TEAM plc has a twelve month low of GBX 60 ($0.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.00). The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a market cap of £13.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.11.

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

