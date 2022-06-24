TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Cowen

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.29.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.88. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $78,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.