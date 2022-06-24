TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TechnipFMC traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.42. 93,218 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,541,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

