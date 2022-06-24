Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Gap Down to $37.92

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $35.83. Teck Resources shares last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 110,196 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

