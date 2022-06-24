Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $43.02

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and traded as low as $31.77. Teck Resources shares last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60.
About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.