Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $54.48

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$54.48 and traded as low as C$39.65. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$42.75, with a volume of 7,855 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Sheremeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.00, for a total value of C$570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$684,000. Also, insider Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,863,987.50. Insiders sold 83,636 shares of company stock worth $4,477,577 over the last three months.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.