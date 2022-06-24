Ted Baker (LON:TED) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.18

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 114.18 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.04). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.06), with a volume of 949,895 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.26. The stock has a market cap of £159.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

