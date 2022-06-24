Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $17.80. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 919 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 17.95 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.20. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.