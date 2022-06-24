Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.71.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Terreno Realty news, CEO W Blake Baird bought 1,000 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 588,376 shares in the company, valued at $37,656,064. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

TRNO opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.50%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.80%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

