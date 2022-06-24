The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.91

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.91 and traded as high as C$83.17. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$83.04, with a volume of 151,642 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$77.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$147.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7234911 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.99, for a total value of C$1,144,015.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,983,566.20. Also, Director John Joseph Walker acquired 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, with a total value of C$54,968.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,233.93.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

