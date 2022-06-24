The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.91

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$77.91 and traded as high as C$83.17. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$83.04, with a volume of 151,642 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$77.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.75. The company has a market cap of C$7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$147.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7234911 EPS for the current year.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
