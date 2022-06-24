The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $802.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.
The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About The GEO Group (Get Rating)
The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.
