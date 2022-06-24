The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The GEO Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market cap of $802.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group (Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.