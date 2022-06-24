The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $72.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.80%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.