The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $89.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FBHS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average is $83.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

