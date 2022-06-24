The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $90.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $124.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.84% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,037,000 after purchasing an additional 655,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,595,000 after buying an additional 239,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its position in Installed Building Products by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 247,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 86,731 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

