The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $16.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 85,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,961,593.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $403,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 921,839 shares of company stock worth $17,584,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $20,209,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

