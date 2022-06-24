The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $122.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $143.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SWK. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $106.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $99.43 and a 1 year high of $210.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

