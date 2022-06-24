The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Target Price to $15.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GTES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.59. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $953,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

