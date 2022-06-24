The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Target Price to $23.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.88.

NYSE:KMT opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $512.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.77 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

In other Kennametal news, Director William M. Lambert purchased 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

