The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Trimmed by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.3% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.