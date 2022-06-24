The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

Shares of HD stock opened at $275.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.63. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

