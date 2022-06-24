The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $275.42 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $283.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $295.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

