The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 272.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

